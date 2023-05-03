Galxe Achieves Market Cap of $104.38 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $104.38 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

