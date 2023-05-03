GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $314.15

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.15 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 332.20 ($4.15). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 325.60 ($4.07), with a volume of 598,972 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

GB Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32,720.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GB Group

In other GB Group news, insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($38,105.95). Also, insider Richard Longdon acquired 29,876 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($124,296.70). Insiders own 2.36% of the company's stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

