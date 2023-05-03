Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -353.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after buying an additional 690,432 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 665,700 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 465,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

