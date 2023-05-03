Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,518 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.