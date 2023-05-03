Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,321,569.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.