Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

GPC stock opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

