GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 24th. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

