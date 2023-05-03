Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Up 8.5%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.16. 25,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 166,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after buying an additional 620,995 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

