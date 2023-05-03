Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.85. The company had a trading volume of 316,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$27.75.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6358297 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Read More
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.