Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.85. The company had a trading volume of 316,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$27.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6358297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gibson Energy

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.23.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.