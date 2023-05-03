Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 155,000 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,141. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

