Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 390,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.07. 820,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,045. The company has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

