Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,112,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

