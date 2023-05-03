Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5,947.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,666 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

