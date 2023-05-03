Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57.48 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,496 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $156.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

