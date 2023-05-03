Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. 454,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,504. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

