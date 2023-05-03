Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32,116 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 542,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 454,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 173,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,584. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

