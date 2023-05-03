Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $58,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILD opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

