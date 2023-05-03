Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Global Blue Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

