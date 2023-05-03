Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 759,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GBTG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,106. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

