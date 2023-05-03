Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.52

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 56245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $901.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Stories

