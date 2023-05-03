Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 550,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,592. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

