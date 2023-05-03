Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,073 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.2 %

GPN stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.