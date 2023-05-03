Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,407,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $339,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE GPN traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

