Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.63 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 1,424,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.30.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

