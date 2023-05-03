Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. 1,207,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,125,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

