Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

