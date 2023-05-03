Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 39,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.
