Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 40,970 shares.The stock last traded at $50.47 and had previously closed at $50.38.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $627.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.