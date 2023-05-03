Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,025 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 633,041 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

