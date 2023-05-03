Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,025 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 633,041 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.