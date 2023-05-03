Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 625,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,163. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,989,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

