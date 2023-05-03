Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.28-$10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 625,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

