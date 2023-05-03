Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.28-$10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 625,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

