goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Down 5.0 %

EHMEF stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. goeasy has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.