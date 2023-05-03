Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,012,195 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Trading Up 21.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £20.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.11.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

