Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

