Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $246.36

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.36 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 259.60 ($3.24). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 258.60 ($3.23), with a volume of 1,393,816 shares.

Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Michael Brodtman acquired 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £19,907.28 ($24,871.66). Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

