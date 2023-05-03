Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

