Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.0-209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. 514,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,159. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.