Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 4,279,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

