Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax Stock Down 3.4 %

AJX stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

