Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 38.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,577,000 after buying an additional 696,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Griffon’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -243.16%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

