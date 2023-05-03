GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 31,427,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 27,465,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

