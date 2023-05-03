Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and $222,064.61 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

