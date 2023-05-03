H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,360 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $40,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

