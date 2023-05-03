Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. Has $182.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 25.6% of Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $182,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $155.54. 69,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,124. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

