Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,163.39

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,163.39 ($27.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,317 ($28.95). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,308 ($28.84), with a volume of 573,862 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.24) to GBX 2,295 ($28.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,121 ($26.50).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,179.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,017.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.