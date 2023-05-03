Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 243,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,747. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

