Hardy Reed LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,501. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

