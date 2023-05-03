Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 11,520 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

