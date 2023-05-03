Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.